MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) says it will be putting more officers at specific Manhattan intersections in an effort to reduce preventable crashes.

The RCPD announced this on social media on Aug. 15. It will be putting officers at the following intersections and times for the month of August:

8 a.m. – McCall Road and Hayes Drive

9 a.m. – Casement Road and Tuttle Creek Boulevard

Noon – Bluemont Avenue and Manhattan Avenue

1 p.m. – Seth Child Road from Amherst Avenue to Southwind Road

4 p.m. – Tuttle Creek Boulevard and McCall Road

5 p.m. – Anderson Avenue and Denison Avenue

This announcement from the RCPD comes as many students are returning to school for the 2023-2024 school year. Organizations like AAA are encouraging drivers to be more cautious at this time to avoid accidents and injuries.