RCPD investigates threatening Snapchat message

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating a threatening Snapchat message made Monday, Jan. 24 regarding school violence.

According to a press release, the RCPD does not believe the messages are credible or came from a local source.

“Any individuals that engage in these threats will be taken seriously by both the local school districts and

RCPD. Participation in social media threats, on or off school grounds, could result in school discipline

and/or criminal charges.” The Riley County Police Department

Dennis Butler, the director with RCPD told KSNT Tuesday morning that his department takes any threat seriously. He said there would be extra patrols around the schools as a precautionary measure.

The police department encouraged parents to talk to their students and as them not to share any threatening posts or messages.