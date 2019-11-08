RCPD investigating afternoon shooting at Manhattan apartment complex

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. at The District apartment complex, a few blocks from K-State’s main campus.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

RCPD said this is an active investigation. KSNT News will update this story as information becomes available.

If you have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to call the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Calling Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.