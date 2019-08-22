RCPD joining campaign to improve response to people affected by mental illness

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police Department Dennis Butler was on KSNT News Thursday morning to talk about the campaign the department is joining.

RCPD has pledged to join the One Mind Campaign in an effort to continue improving police response to people affected by mental illness.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police campaign is a way for RCPD to further unite with the community and local mental health organizations to ensure successful interactions between the three groups.

