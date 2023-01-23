MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for a suspect following an aggravated robbery incident.

The RCPD reports the crime took place at 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 20 in the 1000 block of N. 3rd St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20. An individual armed with a handgun entered a restaurant, stole $570 from the cash registers and fled the area. Four employees were present during the robbery.

No injuries were reported. Those with any information are asked to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.