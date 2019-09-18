RCPD offering course on police interactions for those with autism

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department announced Wednesday it’s offering a free interaction course for teens and adults with autism.

The department is partnering with Manhattan Parks and Recreation to help make it easier to know what to expect when they encounter law enforcement.

The class will be held on October 12 and participants are required to bring their own cars.

our Police Interaction Course to make yourself more comfortable knowing what to expect when you encounter law enforcement.



Go here: https://t.co/mFUkrwqLsY



✔️Type “Police Interaction” in the search bar

✔️ Sign up for the FREE course — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) September 18, 2019

To learn more about the program and to sign up, click here. From there, type “Police Interaction” in the search bar.