MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man with several active warrants and is offering a reward for those with any information.

According to the RCPD, Taylor Morris has three active warrants attached to his name totaling in a bond of $20,000. These warrants are:

Failure to appear – computer crime, theft, criminal deprivation of property

Failure to appear – cruelty to animals, theft, criminal damage to property

Failure to appear – aggravated domestic battery, interference with LEO

Morris is described by the RCPD as 5’7″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. If you have any information on his current location, you are advised to call the RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777. Using Crime Stoppers service can allow you to earn a cash reward of $1,000 and remain anonymous.