MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Dennis Butler served his last day as director of the Riley County Police Department Monday. The retiring police veteran was sworn in as RCPD Director in December 2018.

Butler sat down with KSNT News right before a goodbye lunch was served outside his office. He said he’s thankful for his time in the Little Apple.

“I’m blessed to have had the opportunity to work here,” Butler said. “I believe I’m a better person. I learned a lot.”

As he packs up his office and gets ready to leave RCPD for the last time, Butler said he’s proud of what he calls a good relationship both with the department and the community. It’s something he said starts with recruits on day one.

“The way we bring applicants in and put them through what I consider to be non-traditional hiring processes including some role-playing,” Butler said. “There’s so much here that I haven’t seen before that I think really contributes to the progressive nature of this agency.”

While he’s proud of the department, he doesn’t take too much credit. Butler said he found a good department that was already accredited.

“There are only 11 departments in Kansas that are accredited,” Butler said. “Riley County was the first one. It’s been over 30 years.”

Butler said that they hope to have the Communications Center accredited by the end of the year. RCPD is also working on rolling out a new electronic citation system. Both of those initiatives are now in the hands of Assistant Director Kurt Moldrup.

“I will be serving as interim director,” Moldrup said. “But I will also be still responsible for my current role as the assistant director, running the day-to-day operations of the police department.”

The 37-year RCPD veteran said he has no desire to become the permanent director. He said his main goal is to provide a smooth transition.

“My main goal is to help the employees,” Moldrup said. “As well as the community hardly notice the difference of a director being gone.”

Although he doesn’t want the position himself, Moldrup said he does hope to see someone from RCPD promoted to director. The Riley County Law Enforcement Agency Board has not said what the hiring process will look like for the new director.