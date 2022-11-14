MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying three individuals regarding a recent theft.

The RCPD reports that three individuals may be connected to the theft of a picture from an alleyway between the Aggieville parking garage and Rally House on Nov. 4 around 1 a.m. The picture is valued at around $1,000.

If you have any information related to this theft, contact the RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.