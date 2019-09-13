RCPD: Shots fired incident did not involve Manhattan High School

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating shots fired south of the Manhattan High School West Campus Thursday night.

When officers arrived just before 7:00 p.m., they found several shell casings in a parking lot off of Oak St. RCPD said two vehicles met in the parking lot. People in the vehicles interacted before shots were fired, then both vehicles left the area. A house in the 200 block of Ridge Dr. was hit by a bullet.

A witness gave the tag number for one of the vehicles. Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers found the vehicle headed eastbound on I-70 outside of Riley County and the driver led troopers on a chase.

Once the chase ended, four people were taken into custody. The driver, Francisco Valdez-Garibay, 20, of Kansas City was arrested by the KHP. Valdez-Garibay was taken to the Leavenworth County Jail on various traffic and pursuit charges.

RCPD is following up on leads to find out the identity of the other vehicle and the people in it. There’s no indication that those people are affiliated with Manhattan High School.