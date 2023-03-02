MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has identified an area that carries a large risk of crashes and will be enforcing travel restrictions in the area.

Officers will be enforcing a no-left turn area on Walters Dr. onto Tuttle Creek Blvd from 3-6 p.m. near Dwight D Eisenhower Middle School in Manhattan.

“There have been several crashes at the intersection the past couple of years and it is very unsafe to turn left,” RCPD Spokesman Aaron Wintermote said. “We are wanting to raise awareness of this restriction and prevent future crashes from occurring.”

RCPD warns travelers to be cognizant of the no-left-turn restrictions in the area.