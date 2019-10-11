RCPD, USD 383 warn public of Manhattan High School sponsorship scam

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department and the Manhattan-Ogden School District warned the public about a new scam going around the area on Friday.

Through a Facebook post, USD 383 said there are multiple out of state companies, specifically Sportsmedia/Texas and Riddell All American Sports/California, that are calling local businesses asking for financial sponsorships of Manhattan High School apparel.

The post continued, saying the businesses are falsely claiming that they are working with MHS and or their coaches. Scammers are using specific names, including that of the cheer coach, to convince businesses of their legitimacy.

USD 383 said that any businesses that have been contacted by or have made a payment to these callers are encouraged to contact RCPD at 785-537-2112.

RCPD sent out their own post warning the public of the scam.

They said if you want to donate to student athletes, contact the school to make sure the organization is legitimate before handing over your hard-earned money.