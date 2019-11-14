RCPD wants you to fill out community survey

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department needs your help on a survey that would help them in the future.

RCPD is asking people to fill out a community survey facilitated by the National Police Foundation. The survey is an effort to gauge community attitudes and perceptions of the police department and how they can serve the area better.

No matter what demographic you fall under, RCPD wants input from everyone.

“We want to know, good, bad, or indifferent, we want to know,” Tim Hegarty, Riley County Police Department Captain said. “It’s actually more important to know the bad than it is the good. So if someone is unhappy about a certain segment of our performance, we need to know that.”

The survey is open from now until December 15th.

You can find the survey by clicking here. It takes about five minutes to fill out.

RCPD will find out the results of the survey around the first of the year.