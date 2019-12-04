RCPD warns community about new phone call scam

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is warning people in the community about a new phone call scam.

Officials said the scammer is pretending to be from Apple, or even the police department themselves, and then asking for your money.

Scammers take advantage of the giving season, aiming at your wallet to try and get to people’s bank account information.

RCPD has already seen the number of phone call scams go up this month. This past weekend, it fielded many calls about scammers. Now it’s trying to get the word out so no one falls into a trap.

“What we want people to know is to not fall for it,” Hali Rowland, RCPD PIO said. “You work hard for that money and we want you to keep it. We want to make sure that you’re aware these are scams and do not give them any of your personal identifying information.”

RCPD said to be extra safe if you don’t know the phone number, don’t answer it and just let the call go to voicemail.

The police department also said if you receive a strange call, or someone asking for money over the phone, give them a call at (785) 537-2112.