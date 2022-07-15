MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is warning the people of Manhattan to be on the lookout for a former resident wanted for first-degree murder.

(Photo Courtesy/Pueblo County Police Dept.)

(Photo Courtesy/Pueblo County Police Dept.).

The Pueblo Police Department in Colorado is trying to locate Tyler Jordan Mitchell who is wanted for first-degree murder. RCPD said he is a previous resident of Manhattan and may still have associations in the area. Pueblo police said he could be traveling to the Wichita, KS area as well.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, a warrant was issued on Wednesday, July 13, for Mitchell’s arrest for the crime of first-degree murder in relation to the death of a 33-year-old woman.

The Pueblo Police Department said Mitchell is a 33-year-old white male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and 140 pounds, and has a large tattoo on his left forearm that states “Est. 1989”. They also described his right arm as “deformed” and said he usually keeps it in a shoulder sling.

Riley County Police said if you see Mitchell, do not approach him and call 911 immediately. Pueblo County Police also said he is considered dangerous and not to approach him.

If you have any information on Mitchell’s whereabouts, contact the Pueblo Police Department (719-553-2502) or your local law enforcement agency right away. If you want to make an anonymous tip, contact CRIME STOPPERS at 719-542-STOP or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Pueblo Police say that a successful tip submitted through Crime Stoppers leading to Mitchell’s arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

.