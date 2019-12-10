RCPD working to make busy Manhattan highway safer

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is working to make one of the busiest highways near Manhattan safer.

K-18 has had three injury-accidents in the past month and some residents want to see more done about that.

RCPD took to Twitter Tuesday morning assuring people that they will be doing what they call – arc – Accident, Reduction, Citation.

We hear you. And we're stepping up our patrol.



After the crash yesterday on K-18 we received feedback asking what we are going to do to make the area safer. We can't prevent all crashes from happening, but we will do our best to ensure drivers are obeying https://t.co/nPhdUZPDtH pic.twitter.com/0uuymKVNrN — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) December 10, 2019

This means enhanced police enforcement in that area for Wednesday and going forward.

“We want people to get where they’re going, but we want them to do it in a safe fashion because we don’t want any accidents.” Daryl Ascher, RCPD Watch Commander said.

Speeds in that area increase progressively topping at 70 miles per hour, but RCPD said it’s caught people going over 80 miles per hour in that zone.