RILEY COUNTY (KSNT)- Recently, the Riley County Police Department has been making an effort to become more visible in smaller cities within the county.

RCPD Director Brian Peete joined the 27 News Morning Show to speak more about Law Board Meetings the department is holding.

“The whole idea and the concept is to be out there within the county so that we are not forgetting who we are serving,” Director Peete said. “And assuring that folks have access to what exactly we are doing and stay transparent.”

The most recent Law Board Meeting was hosted in Keats on Monday, Sept. 19. The next upcoming meeting will be at the RCPD Range, located at 1256 Tabor Valley Road in Zeandale, Kansas on Oct. 16.

Director Peete says that these meetings are an opportunity for the community to voice their concerns about the department, or issues within their community. It’s also a time for these communities to get to know Director Peete better as well.

“I do my best to stay available,” Director Peete said. “With my personal cell phone, my work cell phone, anytime that anyone would like to talk to me, I am here to serve the public.”

To hear more about the law board meetings, you can click here to get more information from the Riley County Police Department’s website.

For more information regarding the upcoming Community Night Out in Manhattan, as well as National Co-Responder and Crisis Responder week, you can watch the full interview linked above.