READY FOR TAKEOFF: Thunder Over the Heartland Air Show landing in Topeka this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Thunder Over the Heartland Air Show is happening this weekend in Topeka and airmen and women at Forbes Field are busy getting ready for the big event.

That’s including the 190th Air Refueling Wing who will be helping out with equipment and helping with parking the many planes that will be flying in for the big event.

The 190th Commander Colonel Dan Skoda said they’re all excited to see the community come together.

“The military acts and the civilian performers that we’re bringing in this weekend give us a chance to highlight the mission that we perform right here in northeast Kansas for the whole United States Air Force and the Department of Defense in support of our country,” Colonel Skoda said.

The show runs this Saturday and Sunday out at Topeka Regional Airport. For ticket information, click here. For recruiting, visit here, or call 785-861-4295.