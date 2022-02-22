TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka is the third hottest housing market in the United States, according to Realtor.com. The Capital City is the only Midwest city in the top 10 and the most affordable city in the top 20.

This list is based on data from January. Realtor.com’s report ranked Topeka’s median list price last month as $159,900. This is more than $40,000 less than the next lowest priced city in the top 20.

Linda Briden is the CEO of Sunflower Association of Realtors. She said she wasn’t surprised by the ranking because Topeka’s housing market has become very competitive.

“We are regularly seeing multiple offers, depending on the property sometimes 12 to 15 offers on one property,” Briden said. “Sometimes $10,000 and I’ve heard up to $30,000 over asking price.”

Homes that were sold in Shawnee County last month were typically only on the market for five days. Briden said that’s because of lack of inventory. There were only 77 active listings at the end of January, more than 30 percent than the year before.