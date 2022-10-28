TOPEKA (KSNT) – A voluntary recall has been issued for a product sold in five stores across Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska.

Whole Foods Market issued the voluntary recall after it was discovered that their Dipping Caramel product may contain wheat, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Wheat is not listed on the product label, which could potentially impact those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat.

The Dipping Caramel was sold in the following Whole Foods Market stores:

10020 Regency Circle, Regency-Omaha, NE, US 68114

340 Reed Street, Basalt, CO, US 81621

1250 South Hover Road, Suite 300, Longmont, CO, US 80501

14615 W. 119th Street, Olathe, KS, US 66062

9366 S. Colorado Blvd Ste B, Highlands Ranch, CO, US 80126

Dipping Caramel was found in the bakery department and was packaged in plastic containers with Whole Foods Market scale labels, according to the FDA. The product can be identified by the name “Dipping Caramel by the Pound,” a product code of 34888, sell by dates of 10/25/22-11/15/22 and were available for purchase from 10/4/22-10/25/22.

All Dipping Caramel products have been removed from store shelves, according to the FDA. The mislabeling issue was discovered by a store employee. No illnesses have been reported yet. Those who purchased this product can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. If you have any other questions, call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 12 a.m. CST.

Whole Foods Market has stores across the U.S. To learn more about the supermarket chain and the products they offer, click here. To see the product recall from the FDA, click here.