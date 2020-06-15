Recipe for success: How local food truck owners persevered through large event cancellations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — This time of year, food trucks would usually be booked solid for fairs, festivals and even some catering.

But instead, you’re more likely to find them set up in parking lots in different towns. That’s been the strategy for Richard Fergison who owns Poppin Minis.

“We have about six different places that we set up six days a week,” said Fergison. “Mondays are our days off to clean the truck.”

The owner of Big Boyz Catering Bobby Santacroce said they’ve capitalized on the new way of doing business as well. Since they can’t rely on customers coming to them at big events, why not just go to the customers?

“We just get set up in a parking lot and that’s where our network comes in,” said Santacroce. “You reach out and post on social media and people grab it and share it.”

But, as coronavirus restrictions loosen, some events are slowly coming back. That’s been a big help for the owners of Poppin Squeeze, who just got their food truck.

“Farmers market has been amazing and we’ve done farmers market since day one, but especially this year, you can really tell the support of the community,” said co-owner Aaron Parrish.

Despite the cancelled events, all of the food trucks owners said they’ve still been able to sustain their business. Some are even thriving under this new strategy.

“We’ve even talked to my wife about not doing events when they start back up because you have to pay so much to get into an event and we’re doing good just on the street,” said Fergison.

While their products are all different, their recipe for success is the same – hard work and entrepreneurial spirit.

“We don’t have an option when we’re an entrepreneur and where this is something we do for a living,” said Santacroce. “You have to figure it out.”

All of the food truck owners said community support has played a huge role in their success during this difficult and uncertain time.