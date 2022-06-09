RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is asking for help identifying two people with regard to theft in Manhattan.

The police reported that over $1,300 worth of electronics, housewares, and makeup were stolen from the Manhattan Walmart. The theft took place on March 18.

Anyone with information about these two should contact the RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777. Information can be given anonymously and could qualify you for up to $1,000 cash reward.

