Record amount raised for Family Service & Guidance Center through Works of Heart event

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 13th annual Works of Heart event raised a record amount of money for the Family Service & Guidance Center.

A record $119,904 was raised by hundreds of community leaders and Family Service & Guidance Center supporters on August 16 during the event.

The money will go to benefit thousands of children with anxiety, depression, ADHD and other mental issues across northeast Kansas.

“Everyone who attended Works of Heart is a hero to our kids,” Brenda Mills, Family Service & Guidance Center CEO, said. “Our children depend on the services we offer in order to be successful at home and in school. Works of Heart makes it possible for us to continue to provide them.”

During the event, artwork created by clients of the Family Service & Guidance Center ranging in age from four to 18 was auctioned off.

In addition to the 18 pieces created by clients, a cruise, Hawaiian vacation and eight-hour rental of the Dillon House were also up for grabs.

Community leaders, the children who created the artwork that was auctioned, their families, along with many other members of the community were in attendance.

Family Service & Guidance Center is a non-profit community mental health center that serves nearly 12,000 children living with anxiety, depression, ADHD and other mental health issues and their families each year.