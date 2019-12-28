Record-breaking year for Manhattan Regional Airport contributes to parking overflow

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Business is booming for Manhattan Regional Airport, but it’s also causing some parking problems.

In the midst of a busy holiday season, their parking lot is well over capacity airport officials say.

People have even made their own parking spaces by parking on the grass or on the sides of roads within the parking lot.

The airport is wrapping up another record-breaking year, seeing an increase in passengers just about every month compared to last year.

This year, the airport has had around 76,000 passengers on commercial flights. That’s about 5,000 more than last year.

Airport officials have been blown away by these numbers, but they also recognize the needs that come along with such high demand.

“We’ve had a huge influx in additional cars and more people flying in and out over the holiday season,” said Assistant Airport Director Brandon Keazer. “That’s one of the reasons for the past few years we’ve been going in front of the city commission and pushing for a new parking lot.”

The new parking lot project was approved earlier this year and construction will start in the spring. They hope to have it completed by November.

Until the new parking lot comes, airport officials are encouraging people to carpool if they can or find a ride to their airport until the holiday travel wraps up.

For updates regarding the parking lot project, you can visit the Manhattan Regional Airport facebook page.