Recovery program in Topeka helps people overcome addiction

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Overcoming addiction can be hard, but there’s a program that is working to help people get sober.

Adult & Teen Challenge of the Greater South is a faith-based recovery program. At its Topeka location, employees work with women and teenage girls for 13 months to help them turn their lives around.

Paul Davis and his wife Tabitha run the Topeka location. They said they both struggled with addiction at one point themselves, but they put it behind them after going through the Adult & Teen Challenge program.

“There’s no greater fulfillment that I’ve ever found than helping people find freedom from addiction because I know the despair of being lost and hopeless,” said Paul. “You know, wanting to get free, but not being able to get free on my own power.”

They said it inspired them to return to the program and help others.

“We’ve been there,” said Tabitha. “We’ve done that and it really helps them because they look up to us. You know, they think I’ve been through it and they have too so they kind of know what they’re talking about. So, that helps a lot.”

They received some push back from neighbors when they first started operating in the Topeka location last year. But, they’ve also received support from people in the community as well.

Rose Zavadil is the Marketing Director for Adult & Teen Challenge in Topeka. In the video below, she reflects on her struggles with addiction and how the program changed her life.

