TOPEKA (KSNT) – As the excitement of graduation finally settles, many will move on to their first big adult decision: finding a job.

Job hunting can be a daunting task for anyone who just received their degree and is eager to put their skills to work. A local recruiting specialist says getting involved in a company is one way to work your way up the ladder.

”There are a lot of great opportunities to start maybe in a different position, maybe an operational position at a company,” said Melanie Smith with Advisors Excel. “Really learn the core business and then have an opportunity after you have a little bit more of that overall business experience to maybe move into that particular position that applies more specifically to your roles.”

Recruiters are aware a recent graduate might not have a lot of work experience, but listing any nonrelated work history, organizations and volunteer experience can help. Being cautious of what you post on social media is encouraged because recruiters always keep an eye out.