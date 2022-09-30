TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local chapter of a national organization is sending Kansans across the country to help those in need.

As Hurricane Ian continues its path through Florida, 2 million people are now without power and over 30,000 are without shelter.

The Red Cross is sending volunteers to the most damaged parts of the state. Six Kansas volunteers left this week to aid those who are trapped without food, water and shelter. The Red Cross has over 1,000 volunteers in Florida, but additional help is always welcomed.

“Our most urgent need right now for volunteers is with sheltering,” Executive Director of Kansas Chapter Jane Blocher said. “That is our priority right now. To bring support and comfort to those people that have been displaced from their homes.”

It’s estimated that another 30,000 people will be without shelter as the storm continues. The Red Cross says any help you can provide goes a long way.

Those who want to help, but are unable to volunteer, can still do so. The Red Cross asks that you send financial donations instead of physical gifts like clothes and food.

For information on how to get involved with Hurricane Ian relief efforts, click HERE.