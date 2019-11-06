Red Cross of Kansas awards local heroes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Red Cross of Kansas recognized everyday people for their heroic deeds on Wednesday.

For the 6th annual American Red Cross Tribute Heroes Luncheon, people were awarded for saving a less than 1-year-old’s life, as well as other heroes. One man rushed into a burning home to save someone, and another man raised funds for people affected by a tornado this summer.

“It’s amazing. It’s awesome to see all the different people out there doing great things in this community when a lot of things that are going downhill, it’s great to see a lot of people that care,” said award recipient Kegann Gideon.

The people were nominated by others in the community and the Red Cross is currently accepting applications now. CLICK HERE if you would like to nominate someone.