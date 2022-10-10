TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Topeka Salvation Army is now accepting applications for volunteers for the 2022 Red Kettle Bell Ringing Campaign.

Starting now through Dec. 12, every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can apply to “ring the red kettle” at the Topeka Salvation Army. ID is required, as well as your social security card. If you do not have either of those, a passport will suffice for identification.

The campaign kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 at Yager Stadium in a collaboration with Washburn University.