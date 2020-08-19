Onion salmonella outbreak extended to 47 states, including Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The CDC is expanding its salmonella outbreak list to 47 states across the United States, according to a report.

This recall includes red, white, yellow, and sweet onions from Thomson International, according to the CDC.

As of now, 869 people have been infected with Salmonella across 47 states including Kansas, Colorado, Missouri, and Nebraska. Oklahoma has not had a positive case yet, according to the CDC.

In a CDC map of reported cases, Kansas has been reported in the light green zone, which means the state has had one to three cases.

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers have been advised to avoid eating, selling or serving onions from Thomson International. Other companies have also issued recalls for foods made with the recalled onions. A full list of these foods can be found here.