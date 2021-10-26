‘Reframing Topeka’ meetings discuss ways to improve the city

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A project called “Reframing Topeka” is looking to make the city a better place. It’s a series of open conversations and anyone is welcome to attend.

Leaders from the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library guide the discussions. Their goal is to spark real conversations about practical solutions to make Topeka better.

People who attend the event are placed into small groups. Within those groups, they discuss the issues they see throughout the Topeka community and share ideas and suggestions. The talks are broken up into categories such as how to make Topeka safer, fairer, more successful or more fun.

“When we talk about it we talk about the trade-offs of each idea,” Lissa Staley with the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library said. “So if we did something, what else might happen and can we accept that?”

Group members discuss the causes and effects of what they think could be a beneficial suggestion to improving Topeka.

“I like the different perspectives that it brought,” Christine Smith, a member of Reframing Topeka said. “A lot of these people I’ve never met before or seen before, so I see them come out and voice their opinion and their perspectives of what they believe can be better.”

Organizers of the event will present the main ideas discussed in each meeting to city officials at the end of the fall season. The next two meetings will be on December 16 at 1 p.m. and January 11 at 10 a.m. at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library. Email connect@tscpl.org for more information.