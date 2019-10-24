Refunds possible from canceled 2017 Funk Fest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A company that refused refunds to customers after a Bonner Springs concert was rained out in 2017 was ordered to provide refunds last week.

The North-Carolina based company, Funk Fest Concerts Inc., promoted and sold tickets to Funk Fest in Bonner Springs in June 2017.

The advertisements said the concert will be held “rain or shine”, but when the rain came, the concert was canceled midway through and no refunds were given.

Almost 6,000 tickets were sold ranging in price from $25 to $225 to see six major acts.

Concert goers were furious and demanded refunds. After receiving complaints, a lawsuit was filed in November 2018 against the company by the Kansas Attorney General, Derek Schmidt.

Last week, Shawnee County District Court Judge Mary Christopher ordered that the company pay $364,492.50 in restitution to the customers. But since the company is now out of business, it is not clear just how much of that money customers will see in refunds.

If you attended the concert and have not yet received a refund from your credit card company, it is recommended that you file a complaint with the attorney general’s office.

Those who have already filed a complaint will be contacted by the attorney general’s office with more information.

To find more information or to file a complaint, contact the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-432-2310 or online here.