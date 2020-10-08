Regal Cinemas have suspended all operations effective today, Oct. 8

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH, 17: A Regal Cinemas remains closed on March 17, 2020 in New York City. Schools, businesses and most places where people congregate across the country have been shut down as health officials try to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Victor J. Blue/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Regal Hollywood 14 Theaters in Topeka has closed temporarily in large part because “studios have been reluctant to release its pipeline of films” according to a press release from Cineworld, parent company of Regal.

Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, announced earlier this week that effective today, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, all operations have been temporarily suspended.

“This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support a safe and sustainable reopening in the U.S,” said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld.

These closures will impact approximately 40,000 employees across the U.S. including the Regal Hollywood 14 Theaters in Topeka, located at 6200 SW 6th Ave.

British movie theaters began to reopen after coronavirus closures in July, but Childs said “the stark reality is that without new releases it is unlikely that footfall will increase to a level that makes opening financially viable.”

Producers said last week that the 25th James Bond thriller, “No Time to Die,” due to open in November, is being delayed until April 2021 because of the effect of the pandemic on theatrical business.

Other major studios have made similar decisions over the past few weeks. Universal has delayed “Candyman” to next year, and the Walt Disney Co. has postponed a handful of major movies to 2021, including Marvel’s “Black Widow” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.”