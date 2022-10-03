A fire at the Jeffrey Energy Center prompted a response from local firefighters over the weekend. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

ST. MARYS (KSNT) – A local energy center reports that a fire caused an unknown amount of damage on Saturday to one of its power units.

According to Andrew Baker, Senior Communications Manager with Evergy, a fire occurred on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Unit three. No injuries were reported during the incident but the cause and extent of the damage caused by the fire is not yet known. Local firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze safely.

Baker went on to say that the other two units at the facility remain operational. No customers suffered outages due to the fire.