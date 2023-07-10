TOPEKA (KSNT) – Jennifer LeClair with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka joined the KSNT 27 News morning show to remind people that registration opens today for the 2023-24 school year.

Parents can get their kids signed up for the Boys & Girls Club starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, July 10. If you would like to sign up your child, you can do so easily by clicking here.

Also, LeClair highlighted some of the supplies they are needing for their 8th Annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign this year. For a full list of those supplies, you can click here or reference the picture below.

While the “Stuff the Bus” drive might be ending soon on July 31, LeClair said people are more than welcome to donate supplies throughout the year as well.