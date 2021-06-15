Relative arrested for shooting of 2-year-old boy in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A relative of a 2-year-old boy who was accidentally shot was arrested and booked into jail, according to Topeka police.

Aneis L. Brown, 22 of Topeka, was charged with aggravated endangering of a child and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Aneis L. Brown

The 2 year-old boy and Brown are related to one another. The incident is being investigated as a

possible accidental shooting according to authorities.

On Tuesday, June 15 at around 2 a.m., TPD officers were dispatched to a local hospital after

a 2 year old had been driven there in a private vehicle and was suffering from serious gunshot

injuries.

“This is the third shooting we’ve responded to in the last few days in which a child has been

injured. This concerning trend cannot continue. Gun safety is a community responsibility and

we must all do our part to keep each other, and especially young children safe,” said Chief

Bryan Wheeles.

On Friday, June 11th a 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm. His injury was non-life-threatening.

On Saturday, June 12 officers found a 13-year-old female suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. This is being investigated as a possible accidental shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for details.