TOPEKA (KSNT) — For more than a decade, one nonprofit has been on a mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Carry the Load is a national relay that spans across 20,000 miles. It moved through Topeka on Thursday. The initiative aims to honor and remember individuals who made the ultimate sacrifice.

27 News had the opportunity to speak with Jason Ash, a veteran and team member. He said they believe it’s crucial for people to remember our fallen heroes.

“It’s one of our missions to make sure these heroes’ names never stop getting said out so their memories are never forgotten because they gave their lives to give us freedom and lives that we have,” Ash said.

This year, the relay is taking five routes spanning 48 states.