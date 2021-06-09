‘Remembering Our Fallen’ memorial arriving at Museum of the Kansas National Guard Wednesday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A memorial honoring veterans who have died since 9/11 is opening in Topeka Wednesday. The “Remembering Our Fallen” memorial will be on display outside the Museum of the Kansas National Guard at the entrance to the Topeka Regional Airport south of Topeka.

The memorial is made up of more than 30 towers covered with more than 5,000 photos, featuring veterans who have died during the War on Terror.

Army Veteran and Museum Board Member Justin Gordon said the memorial provides him with a time to reflect and remember.

“For me as an Army Veteran and serving during the global war on terror,” Gordon said. “There are individuals who are on the memorial that I know, that I served with, that I went to school, so for me it’s a personal time to remember them as well.”

The exhibit will be on display from Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. to Monday at 6:00 p.m. at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard. Admission is free and open to the public. Daily hours for the display will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.