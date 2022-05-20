TOPEKA (KSNT) – A remembrance ceremony was held by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office on Friday in honor of past sheriffs and undersheriffs.

The remembrance took place at the Historic Topeka Cemetery where headstones were unveiled for former Sheriff Jehial Tyler and his wife, Cynthia. Both headstones were designed and bought by the Friends of the Topeka Cemetery. Tyler served Shawnee County from November 1857 to 1859.

“We wanted to dedicate, basically, the headstones for sheriff Tyler and his wife Cynthia,” said Rich Mergen, retired lieutenant. “As well as recognize the 23 former sheriffs and undersheriffs that are buried here in the Topeka Cemetery.”