Reminder: Only 3 days left for you to register to vote

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Americans only have until Oct. 13 to register to vote, three days from Saturday. Shawnee County officials are making it a bit easier for voters to do so.

The Shawnee County Election Office is holding a voter registration drive on Sunday, Oct. 11 at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library from 12 to 5 p.m.

There, you can register to vote, get applications for mail-in ballots, and receive information about early voting.

After multiple days of holding this drive, Sunday will be the office’s final day.

