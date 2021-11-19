‘Rename Seaman Schools organization’ plans peaceful rally at Seaman High School

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Students in the Seaman School District (USD 345) are planning a peaceful rally on Nov. 19. These students are a part of the “Rename Seaman Schools Organization.”

They are not happy with the district’s recent decision to not change the district name. The recent controversy comes after more than a year of debate in the community after namesake Fred Seaman was discovered to have ties to the KKK.

The peaceful rally is expected to take place around 1 p.m. tomorrow at the high school during a passing period. Students are planning to stand silently together in the commons area for five minutes.

They are in favor of a district name change and pushing back against the school boards recent decision. Student leaders with the “Rename Seaman Schools Organization” are encouraging other students to wear red and use #WearRedAgainstFred.

This same group plans on speaking at the next board meeting on December 13.

While some groups are still pushing for a name change, the Seaman School District said its decision was made last week after months of consideration. For now, they are choosing to keep the “Seaman” district name, but remove any references to the namesake, Fred Seaman.