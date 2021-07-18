Rental property shortage, rising prices making Topeka home search more difficult

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Renters in the Capital City are having difficulty searching for a new home. Experts say a nationwide shortage in the housing market is trickling down to the rental market.

Balance Property Management told KSNT News it started seeing a shift in early spring. President Grace Brown-Mitchell said many people who can’t find a home to buy are now trying to rent.

“That has led to a greater number of applicants within the rental market,” Brown-Mitchell said. “Either because someone sold their home and couldn’t find one to buy right away or because someone got outbid on the potential of a new home.”

Brown-Mitchell said the average home is rented within a week, with some homes going off the market the same day. Also, each home has multiple renters applying, which makes the odds of getting the home even less.

Valencia Cook has been searching for a home in the Topeka area for two years. She’s currently renting a home in the Oakland neighborhood.

“I’ve been searching even out in Perry,” Cook said. “I’ve searched online. I’ve asked friends. I’ve asked on Facebook.”

Cook said she has had no luck so far. Her four kids are currently sharing two bedrooms and she is sleeping in the living room.

“If I find a place that I can afford, it is in a bad neighborhood,” Cook said. “It’s just been very difficult.”

Along with the property shortage, price is also a factor. According to rental finder website Zumper, the median price of two, three, and four-bedroom rentals in Topeka has gone up two to eight percent over the past year.