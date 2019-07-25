Rep. Sharice Davids to host resource day for Kansas Veterans

GARDNER, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District Representative wants to help the state’s military veterans get jobs, education and healthcare.

The daughter of a veteran herself, Rep. Sharice Davids announced her team will host a Veterans Appreciation Day this Saturday alongside Veterans Affairs representatives in Gardner. The group will offer assistance and connections for job training, education opportunities and healthcare resources at the American Legion LeRoy Hill Post 19.

Additionally, Davids said her team will “help local veterans with problems they may be having with the federal government.” She mentioned troubles like backlogged benefits as an example.

While Davids represents the state’s 3rd District, a spokeswoman for her team said they are open to helping veterans from across Kansas. There is no full VA medical center in the 3rd District, but there are two in the 2nd District.

Interested veterans can RSVP here.