Repairs close Oakland pool, reopening in time for hot weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Oakland Pool closed down shortly after it opened Memorial Day Weekend because officials noticed the water level was dropping unusually.

Mike McLaughlin with Shawnee County Parks and Rec said they found a rusted metal pipe that was leaking and it has since been replaced.

The pool is currently closed but will reopen with the rest of the pools in the county on Saturday, June 12.

The Oakland location isn’t the only local pool the county has needed to repair this year.

Randy Luebbe with Parks and Rec said an extreme freeze in February caused a fire line at the Midwest Health Aquatic Center to burst in its chemical room. It cost over $14,000 in damage.

To prevent a burst like this from happening again, Luebbe said they’re working with the fire marshal to make the equipment better suited for colder temperatures.

“The purpose of the fire line was the sprinkler system to prevent fires and since we will not be having chemicals in there in the winter he’s going to allow us to remedy the problem from here on,” Luebbe said.

Parks and Rec has been facing a shortage of lifeguards this summer to staff all of its pool, but for now, Luebbe said they have enough guards to cover every pool but are still looking for people to apply. If you’re interested in applying, click here.