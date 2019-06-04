Local News

Report: Gas may fall under $2 in coming weeks

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 12:47 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 12:47 PM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - American drivers may see low gas prices again, as oil prices have dropped for the eighth straight week.

The average price for Kansas sat at $2.59 per gallon Tuesday afternoon. A report from Gasbuddy.com indicates a decrease in prices, though not without risk of a spike back up.

"The nation's cheapest gas prices may soon fall back under $2 per gallon as oil prices have plummeted nearly $14," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for Gasbuddy. "[It will] perhaps lead to a slowdown in oil demand at the same time as U.S. oil inventories have rebounded sharply. While there may be volatility and a return to higher prices should Trump make a deal to avoid tariffs on both the countries, it's going to be a big win at the gas pump with prices in most areas likely to fall notably."

Average prices in local counties broke down to:

  • $2.60 in Shawnee County.
  • $2.59 in Riley County.
  • $2.58 in Jackson and Jefferson Counties.
  • $2.54 in Geary County.

For a live look at gas prices in northeast Kansas, click here.

