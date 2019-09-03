Report: Gas prices dropping in Topeka

In this Thursday, July 16, 2015 photo, a customer re-fuels her car at a Costco in Robinson Township, Pa. The national average price of gasoline this Labor Day weekend will be its lowest at this time of year since 2004, a result of low oil prices and a quiet hurricane season that has allowed refineries […]

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new report Tuesday morning indicates gas prices in Topeka are lower than last month, in line with decreases in neighboring regions.

GasBuddy reports out of 104 stations in the capital city, the average gas price sits at $2.43 per gallon as of September. This is a 7.4 cent decrease from last month, and a 19.4 cent decrease from this time last year. The cheapest gas stations in Topeka, Murphy Express and Sam’s Club on Wanamaker Road, priced gas today at $2.36.

The decrease is mirrored at gas stations in Kansas City, Wichita and Nebraska:

Wichita gas prices sit at a $2.20 average, which is 4.1 cents down from last week.

Kansas City’s gas stations price at an average $2.28, which is a 1.9 cent drop from last week.

Nebraska stations in Lincoln average at $2.59, which is 6.7 cents lower than last week.

To check gas prices in real time, visit GasBuddy’s website.