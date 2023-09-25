KANSAS (KSNT) – A recent report from Toast, a restaurant point of sale management system, found Kansas drank more whiskey than any other state in Q2 2023.

In a recent report reviewing trends across roughly 93,000 restaurants, Toast broke down what the most popular alcoholic beverages were across the U.S. Toast found that if a customer in Kansas was ordering alcohol, it was most likely to be beer.

The report found Kansans drank 61% more whiskey and 41% more beer than any other state. Kansas took the top spot for whiskey and the second for beer consumed. When it came to beer, Minnesota took the top place with a 53% average, according to the Toast report.

In 2022, Kansas joined 11 other states to allow bar patrons to bring their drinks home with them. Under the law, restaurants, bars and clubs are able to sell to-go drinks until 11 p.m. People ages 21 and up have to take their alcoholic beverages home in sealed containers.

The Kansas Department of Revenue has online resources that outline Kansas’ laws on times alcohol can be sold/served, alcohol used by religious organizations, rules on consumption of alcohol in public and consumption of alcohol on unlicensed private property.

Highest percent of beer drank

State Percent drank Minnesota 53% Kansas 41% Pennsylvania 39% Data from Toast Platform restaurants from April 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023.

Highest percent of whiskey drank