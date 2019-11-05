Report: Kansas rape & domestic violence cases rise, less than half see arrests in 2018

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas saw a rise in the number of rapes reported and domestic violence murders stayed virtually consistent from 2017 to 2018, while slightly less than half of overall domestic violence incidents saw arrests, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The KBI released a report Tuesday morning compiling counts of statewide incidents including domestic violence, stalking, rape, sodomy and sexual battery. The data comes specifically from incidents reported by victims to law enforcement agencies across Kansas.

Combined, victims reported 24,066 domestic violence incidents across the state in 2018, a rise of 6 percent from 2017. Of those cases, the KBI’s report indicated 12,000 saw authorities arresting someone.

(Courtesy Graphic/Kansas Bureau of Investigation)

Rapes reported saw a rise of 8.9 percent to 1,349 in 2018. The KBI translated that to a Kansas victim reported a rape every six hours and 29 minutes. In 81.1 percent of cases, the victim knew the suspect.

Domestic violence murders stayed virtually level last year. Authorities investigated 37 killings, one less than in 2017.

According to the KBI’s data, it describes the average domestic violence victim as a white woman between the ages of 20 and 34, while the average offender is a white man, typically a significant other or ex-spouse, in the same age groups.

Read the full report, which includes more details on the data and trends of domestic violence in Kansas: