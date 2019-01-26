Report sheds light on Topeka man found with runaway teen

A Colorado newspaper brought an affidavit to light Friday evening that a missing Topeka teen ran away voluntarily with a 47-year-old man.

The 14-year-old victim went missing from her Topeka home on Tuesday night. Days later, officers found her in Cortez, Colorado with Michael Fitzgerald. The two knew each other from being in a play at Topeka Civic Theatre together. Her mother said she found dozens of emails from Fitzgerald to her daughter days before she went missing.

Colorado newspaper The Journal reported that a felony investigation affidavit said Topeka Police Detective Scott Dickey located Fitzgerald’s black Dodge pickup using Mopar vehicle tracking and informed Cortez police of Fitzgerald’s location. At about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, three police officers found Michael Fitzgerald with the victim.

The victim was evaluated at Southwest Memorial Hospital and placed in custody of Montezuma County Social Services, until she can return home. Fitzgerald was arrested and is in custody at Montezuma County Detention Center.

On Friday afternoon, Montezuma County Judge JenniLynn Lawrence set Fitzgerald’s bond at $30,000 and required GPS monitoring as a bond condition.

The original version of this story included details that we have decided to remove out of respect for the minor involved.