TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report from the Sunflower Association of Realtors shows that the housing market may not be as affordable as it once was in Topeka.

The Sunflower Association of Realtors’ November 2022 report for the Topeka Metropolitan Area shows that the average cost of homes has risen since 2020. The report reflects an increase in both the average sale price and the median sale price:

Average Sale Price 2020 – $161,852 2021 – $184,558 2022 – $200,903

Median Sale Price 2020 – $140,000 2021 – $165,000 2022 – $175,000



The number of homes on the market, or those actively listed, has risen compared to the month of November in previous years. This reflects a change compared to 2020-2021 as the number of active listings has risen towards the end of the years instead of dropping.

Active Listings 2020 – 238 2021 – 187 2022 – 279



The price for active listings in Topeka has also risen sharply compared to 2020-2021:

Month 2020 2021 2022 January $176,700 $196,065 $264,412 February $181,384 $227,888 $287,251 March $190,439 $218,230 $301,512 April $203,198 $242,578 $270,742 May $206,842 $212,412 $249,218 June $205,502 $222,662 $242,098 July $210,192 $219,353 $284,625 August $198,769 $237,695 $313,055 September $201,939 $226,752 $298,772 October $202,123 $208,252 $289,847 November $191,858 $217,060 $376,456 December $198,047 $231,415 NA

Topeka has been recognized in the past for its low housing costs by organizations like Realtor.com which placed the capital city as one of the top housing markets in June. Topeka also received recognition for being one of the most affordable college towns in the nation last month for college students.

To see the full Sunflower Association of Realtors’ report on the Topeka Metropolitan Area, see the pdf below: